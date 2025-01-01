Menu
Melanie Lynskey
Awards and nominations of Melanie Lynskey
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2016
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
