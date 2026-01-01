Menu
Aleksandr Efremov
Aleksandr Efremov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Efremov
Aleksandr Efremov
Aleksandr Efremov
Date of Birth
1 May 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Ona ne mogla inache
(2013)
7.4
Povodyr
(2001)
6.4
Euphoria
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2023
2020
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2006
2001
2000
1982
1977
All
17
Films
8
TV Shows
9
Director
11
Writer
2
Actor
7
List ozhidaniya
List ozhidaniya
Drama
2023, Belarus
Ot pechali do radosti
Comedy
2020, Russia
Tankist
Drama, War
2020, Russia
Rasplata za schaste
Romantic
2016, Russia/Belarus
Verni menya
Romantic
2015, Russia
Vse sokrovishcha mira
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
7.8
Ona ne mogla inache
Drama
2013, Russia/Belarus
3.6
Zombi kanikuly 3D
Zombi kanikuly 3D
Horror, Comedy, Thriller
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
5
Nemec
Adventure, War
2012, Belarus
4.1
Pokushenie
Drama, Action, War
2010, Belarus
5.8
Snayper. Oruzhie vozmezdiya
Drama, Action, Adventure
2010, Russia/Belarus
6.4
Euphoria
Euphoria
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2006, Russia
6.3
Rhyming with love
Rifmuetsya s lyubovyu
Drama
2006, Belarus
7.4
Povodyr
Povodyr
Romantic
2001, Belarus
5
Give Me Moonlight
Podari mne lunnyy svet
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2000, Russia
5.8
Davay pozhenimsya
Davay pozhenimsya
Romantic
1982, USSR
5.9
Sunday Night
Voskresnaya noch'
Crime, Drama
1977, USSR
