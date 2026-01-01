Aleksandr Efremov

Menu
Date of Birth
1 May 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Ona ne mogla inache (2013)
Povodyr (2001)
Euphoria (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
List ozhidaniya
List ozhidaniya List ozhidaniya
Drama 2023, Belarus
Ot pechali do radosti
Ot pechali do radosti
Comedy 2020, Russia
Tankist
Tankist
Drama, War 2020, Russia
Rasplata za schaste
Rasplata za schaste
Romantic 2016, Russia/Belarus
Verni menya
Verni menya
Romantic 2015, Russia
Vse sokrovishcha mira
Vse sokrovishcha mira
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Ona ne mogla inache 7.8
Ona ne mogla inache
Drama 2013, Russia/Belarus
Zombi kanikuly 3D 3.6
Zombi kanikuly 3D Zombi kanikuly 3D
Horror, Comedy, Thriller 2013, Russia
Nemec 5
Nemec
Adventure, War 2012, Belarus
Pokushenie 4.1
Pokushenie
Drama, Action, War 2010, Belarus
Snayper. Oruzhie vozmezdiya 5.8
Snayper. Oruzhie vozmezdiya
Drama, Action, Adventure 2010, Russia/Belarus
Euphoria 6.4
Euphoria Euphoria
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2006, Russia
Rhyming with love 6.3
Rhyming with love Rifmuetsya s lyubovyu
Drama 2006, Belarus
Povodyr 7.4
Povodyr Povodyr
Romantic 2001, Belarus
Give Me Moonlight 5
Give Me Moonlight Podari mne lunnyy svet
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2000, Russia
Davay pozhenimsya 5.8
Davay pozhenimsya Davay pozhenimsya
Romantic 1982, USSR
Sunday Night 5.9
Sunday Night Voskresnaya noch'
Crime, Drama 1977, USSR
