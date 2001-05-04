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Poster of Povodyr
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Povodyr
7.4

Povodyr

, 2001
Povodyr
Belarus / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Povodyr
7.4

Cast

Pyotr Yurchenkov
Artem
Valeryya Arlanava
Sasha
Anatoly Kot
Anatoly Kot
Tolya, ophthalmologist
Anzhela Korablyova
Viktor Mamaev
Dzhemal Tetruashvili
Dzhemal Tetruashvili
Misha - Artem's Chief and Classmate
Vera Polyakova
Gennadiy Davydko
Aleksandr Kashperov
Kapitan miliciji
Anatoliy Kotenyov
Anatoliy Kotenyov
Viktor Manaev
Nikolay - Sasha's Husband
Director Aleksandr Efremov
Writer Aleksandr Efremov, Aleksandr Kachan
Composer Valeri Ivanov, Andrey Ledenyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 4 May 2001
Release date
4 May 2001 Belarus
MPAA PG-13
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Povodyr, Guide, Поводырь

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 4 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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