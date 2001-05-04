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Площадки
7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Povodyr
7.4
Povodyr
, 2001
Povodyr
Belarus / Romantic / 18+
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Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
7.4
Cast
Pyotr Yurchenkov
Artem
Valeryya Arlanava
Sasha
Anatoly Kot
Tolya, ophthalmologist
Anzhela Korablyova
Viktor Mamaev
Dzhemal Tetruashvili
Misha - Artem's Chief and Classmate
Vera Polyakova
Gennadiy Davydko
Aleksandr Kashperov
Kapitan miliciji
Anatoliy Kotenyov
Viktor Manaev
Nikolay - Sasha's Husband
Director
Aleksandr Efremov
Writer
Aleksandr Efremov
,
Aleksandr Kachan
Composer
Valeri Ivanov
,
Andrey Ledenyov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belarus
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
4 May 2001
Release date
4 May 2001
Belarus
MPAA
PG-13
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Povodyr, Guide, Поводырь
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
15
votes
7.6
IMDb
Updated 4 July 2025
Showtimes
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