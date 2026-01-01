Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sunday Night
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Sunday Night

Sunday Night

Voskresnaya noch' 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A drama about tragical events which happened in remote village and were caused by jealousy.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1977
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Voskresnaya noch', Воскресная ночь
Director
Viktor Turov
Cast
Pyotr Velyaminov
Pyotr Velyaminov
Vsevolod Platov
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Olha Lysenko
Anatoliy Romashin
Anatoliy Romashin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more