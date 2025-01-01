Menu
Awards and nominations of Rita Tushingham

Rita Tushingham
Awards and nominations of Rita Tushingham
Cannes Film Festival 1962 Cannes Film Festival 1962
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962 BAFTA Awards 1962
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1966 BAFTA Awards 1966
Best British Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965 BAFTA Awards 1965
Best British Actress
Nominee
