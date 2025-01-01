Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Rita Tushingham
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rita Tushingham
Rita Tushingham
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rita Tushingham
Cannes Film Festival 1962
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1966
Best British Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965
Best British Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree