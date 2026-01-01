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Anthony Higgins Anthony Higgins
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Higgins

Anthony Higgins

Anthony Higgins

Date of Birth
9 May 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Northampton, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Raiders of the Lost Ark 8.4
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Young Sherlock Holmes 6.8
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
The Draughtsman's Contract 6.6
The Draughtsman's Contract (1982)

Filmography

Bel Ami 6.5
Bel Ami Bel Ami
Drama 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Malice in Wonderland 5.8
Malice in Wonderland Malice in Wonderland
Romantic, Thriller, Fantasy, Drama, Action 2009, Great Britain
Chromophobia 6.1
Chromophobia Chromophobia
Drama 2005, Great Britain / France / USA
The Last Minute 5.8
The Last Minute The Last Minute
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2001, Great Britain / USA
Nostradamus 5.8
Nostradamus Nostradamus
Drama, Biography 1994, France / Great Britain / Romania
For Love or Money 6.2
For Love or Money For Love or Money
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1993, USA
Max My Love 6
Max My Love Max mon amour
Comedy 1986, France / USA
Young Sherlock Holmes 6.8
Young Sherlock Holmes Young Sherlock Holmes
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective 1985, USA
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