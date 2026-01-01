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Filmography
Anthony Higgins
Anthony Higgins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Higgins
Anthony Higgins
Anthony Higgins
Date of Birth
9 May 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Northampton, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.4
Raiders of the Lost Ark
(1981)
6.8
Young Sherlock Holmes
(1985)
6.6
The Draughtsman's Contract
(1982)
Filmography
6.5
Bel Ami
Bel Ami
Drama
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.8
Malice in Wonderland
Malice in Wonderland
Romantic, Thriller, Fantasy, Drama, Action
2009, Great Britain
6.1
Chromophobia
Chromophobia
Drama
2005, Great Britain / France / USA
5.8
The Last Minute
The Last Minute
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2001, Great Britain / USA
5.8
Nostradamus
Nostradamus
Drama, Biography
1994, France / Great Britain / Romania
6.2
For Love or Money
For Love or Money
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1993, USA
6
Max My Love
Max mon amour
Comedy
1986, France / USA
6.8
Young Sherlock Holmes
Young Sherlock Holmes
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective
1985, USA
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