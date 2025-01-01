Menu
Timothy Busfield
Awards
Awards and nominations of Timothy Busfield
Timothy Busfield
Awards and nominations of Timothy Busfield
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
