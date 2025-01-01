Menu
Bel Powley
Awards and nominations of Bel Powley
Bel Powley
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bel Powley
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Female Revelation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
