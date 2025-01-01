Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Bel Powley Awards

Awards and nominations of Bel Powley

Bel Powley
Cannes Film Festival 2016 Cannes Film Festival 2016
Female Revelation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
