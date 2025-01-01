Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Penelope Wilton Awards

Penelope Wilton
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
