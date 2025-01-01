Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Griffin Dunne
Awards
Awards and nominations of Griffin Dunne
Griffin Dunne
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Director
Winner
