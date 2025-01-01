Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons James Caan Awards

Awards and nominations of James Caan

James Caan
Awards and nominations of James Caan
Academy Awards, USA 1973 Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976 Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975 Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973 Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972 Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more