James Caan
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Caan
James Caan
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
