Kinoafisha Persons Sergey Snezhkin Awards

Awards and nominations of Sergey Snezhkin

Window to Europe 1998 Window to Europe 1998
Best Film
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2009 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2009
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1998 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1998
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1992 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1992
Full-Length Film
Nominee
