Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Delroy Lindo Awards

Awards and nominations of Delroy Lindo

Delroy Lindo
Awards and nominations of Delroy Lindo
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more