Kinoafisha Persons Tessa Thompson Awards

Awards and nominations of Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
