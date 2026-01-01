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Kinoafisha Persons Elisha Cuthbert Awards

Awards and nominations of Elisha Cuthbert

Elisha Cuthbert
Awards and nominations of Elisha Cuthbert
Razzie Awards 2008 Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Breakthrough Female
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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