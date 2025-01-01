Menu
Awards and nominations of Sergey Bodrov ml.

Venice Film Festival 2001 Venice Film Festival 2001
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2001 Moscow International Film Festival 2001
St. Anna Award
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1997 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1997
Best Actor
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1996 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 1996
Best Actor
Winner
