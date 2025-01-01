Menu
Quvenzhané Wallis
Awards and nominations of Quvenzhané Wallis
Awards and nominations of Quvenzhané Wallis
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
