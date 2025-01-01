Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
James Nesbitt
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Nesbitt
James Nesbitt
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Nesbitt
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree