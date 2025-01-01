Menu
James Nesbitt
Awards and nominations of James Nesbitt
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
