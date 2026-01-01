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Gabriel Byrne
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Gabriel Byrne
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
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