Awards and nominations of Austin Butler

Austin Butler
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
