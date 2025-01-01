Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Mo'Nique Awards

Awards and nominations of Mo'Nique

Mo'Nique
Awards and nominations of Mo'Nique
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2009 Sundance Film Festival 2009
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
