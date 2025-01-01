Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mo'Nique
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mo'Nique
Mo'Nique
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mo'Nique
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2009
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree