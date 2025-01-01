Menu
Jessica Tandy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jessica Tandy
Jessica Tandy
Awards and nominations of Jessica Tandy
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1956
Best Actress - Single Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actress
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Best Acting Team
Winner
