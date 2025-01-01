Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Jessica Tandy Awards

Awards and nominations of Jessica Tandy

Jessica Tandy
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988 Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1956 Primetime Emmy Awards 1956
Best Actress - Single Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actress
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1990 Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Best Acting Team
Winner
