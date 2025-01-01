Menu
Jack Palance
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jack Palance
Jack Palance
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jack Palance
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Single Performance by an Actor
Winner
