Jack Palance
Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1954 Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1953 Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957 Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Single Performance by an Actor
Winner
