Aubrey Plaza
Awards
Awards and nominations of Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
