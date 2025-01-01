Menu
John Cenatiempo
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Cenatiempo
John Cenatiempo
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Cenatiempo
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
