Rami Malek
Persons
Rami Malek
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rami Malek
Rami Malek
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rami Malek
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
