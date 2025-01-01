Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Edgar Wright
Awards
Awards and nominations of Edgar Wright
Edgar Wright
BAFTA Awards 2022
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021
Graffetta d'Oro for Best Film
Nominee
