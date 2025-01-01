Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Edgar Wright Awards

Edgar Wright
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Situation Comedy Award
Nominee
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021 Venice Film Festival 2021
Graffetta d'Oro for Best Film
Nominee
