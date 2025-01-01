Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Andrew Stanton
Awards and nominations of Andrew Stanton
Andrew Stanton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrew Stanton
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Animated Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
