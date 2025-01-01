Menu
Emilia Clarke
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emilia Clarke
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Tearjerker
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
