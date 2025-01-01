Menu
Cameron Crowe
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cameron Crowe
Cameron Crowe
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2011
Documentary
Nominee
