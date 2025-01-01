Menu
Awards and nominations of Cameron Crowe

Cameron Crowe
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2011 Toronto International Film Festival 2011
Documentary
Nominee
