Awards and nominations of Romola Garai
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Leading Actress
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2013 Sundance Film Festival 2013
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
