Romola Garai
Awards
Awards and nominations of Romola Garai
Romola Garai
About
Filmography
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Leading Actress
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2013
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
