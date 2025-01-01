Menu
Gloria Swanson
Awards and nominations of Gloria Swanson
Awards and nominations of Gloria Swanson
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1951
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best TV Star - Female
Nominee
