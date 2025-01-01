Menu
Ava Gardner
Awards and nominations of Ava Gardner
Awards and nominations of Ava Gardner
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1960
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1957
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
