Awards and nominations of Ava Gardner

Awards and nominations of Ava Gardner

Ava Gardner
Awards and nominations of Ava Gardner
Academy Awards, USA 1954 Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965 Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965 BAFTA Awards 1965
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1960 BAFTA Awards 1960
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1957 BAFTA Awards 1957
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
