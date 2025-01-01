Menu
Awards and nominations of Anthony Perkins

Anthony Perkins
Academy Awards, USA 1957 Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1961 Cannes Film Festival 1961
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1957 Golden Globes, USA 1957
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
