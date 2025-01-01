Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Heather Locklear
Awards and nominations of Heather Locklear
Heather Locklear
Awards and nominations of Heather Locklear
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Actress
Winner
