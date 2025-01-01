Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Julie Delpy Awards

Awards and nominations of Julie Delpy

Julie Delpy
Awards and nominations of Julie Delpy
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2015 Venice Film Festival 2015
Best Film (Venice Days)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2007 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2007
Audience Award
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2019 Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Platform Prize
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more