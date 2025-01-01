Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Persons
Persons
Julie Delpy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julie Delpy
Julie Delpy
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julie Delpy
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2015
Best Film (Venice Days)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2007
Audience Award
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Platform Prize
Nominee
