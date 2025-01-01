Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Clarke Duncan Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Clarke Duncan

Michael Clarke Duncan
Awards and nominations of Michael Clarke Duncan
Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more