Kinoafisha
Persons
Miles Teller
Awards
Miles Teller
BAFTA Awards 2015
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2013
Dramatic
Winner
