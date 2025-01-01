Menu
Awards and nominations of Miles Teller

Miles Teller
Awards and nominations of Miles Teller
BAFTA Awards 2015
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Duo
Nominee
 Best Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2013
Dramatic
Winner
