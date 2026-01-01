Menu
Awards
Kevin Hart
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kevin Hart
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Comedic Genius Award
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
