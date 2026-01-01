Menu
Awards and nominations of Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart
Awards and nominations of Kevin Hart
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025 Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Comedic Genius Award
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
