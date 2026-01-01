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Kinoafisha
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Chris Tucker
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chris Tucker
Chris Tucker
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chris Tucker
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst New Star
Nominee
Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Fight
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best Musical Sequence
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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