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Kinoafisha Persons Chris Tucker Awards

Awards and nominations of Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker
Awards and nominations of Chris Tucker
Razzie Awards 1998 Razzie Awards 1998
Worst New Star
Nominee
 Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Fight
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best Musical Sequence
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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