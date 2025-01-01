Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Felicity Jones
Awards
Awards and nominations of Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Felicity Jones
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Hero
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2011
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree