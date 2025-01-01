Menu
Awards and nominations of Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
