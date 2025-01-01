Menu
Kris Kristofferson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kris Kristofferson
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1974
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1982
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
