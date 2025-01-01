Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Kris Kristofferson Awards

Awards and nominations of Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson
Awards and nominations of Kris Kristofferson
Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977 Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1974 BAFTA Awards 1974
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1982 Razzie Awards 1982
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more