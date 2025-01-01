Menu
Awards and nominations of Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow
Awards and nominations of Kathryn Bigelow
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Film
Winner
Best Director
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2008 Venice Film Festival 2008
SIGNIS Award
Winner
Human Rights Film Network Award
Winner
Best Film in Competition
Winner
Sergio Trasatti Award
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
