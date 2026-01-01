Menu
Awards and nominations of Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
