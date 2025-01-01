Menu
Tom Hollander
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom Hollander
Tom Hollander
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom Hollander
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2015
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
