Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Sam Wood Awards

Awards and nominations of Sam Wood

Sam Wood
Awards and nominations of Sam Wood
Academy Awards, USA 1943 Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1941 Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1940 Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1947 Cannes Film Festival 1947
Feature films
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1939 Cannes Film Festival 1939
Palme d'Or
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more