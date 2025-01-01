Menu
Sam Wood
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sam Wood
Sam Wood
Awards and nominations of Sam Wood
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1947
Feature films
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1939
Palme d'Or
Nominee
