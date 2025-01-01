Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Uwe Boll Awards

Awards and nominations of Uwe Boll

Uwe Boll
Awards and nominations of Uwe Boll
Razzie Awards 2009 Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Career Achievement Award
Winner
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2007 Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006 Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Director
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more