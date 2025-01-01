Menu
Awards and nominations of Uwe Boll
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Career Achievement Award
Winner
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Director
Nominee
