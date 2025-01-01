Menu
Awards and nominations of Sebastian Stan
Awards and nominations of Sebastian Stan
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Duo
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Fight
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2024
Best Leading Performance
Winner
