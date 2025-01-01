Menu
Thomas Jane
Awards
Awards and nominations of Thomas Jane
Thomas Jane
Awards and nominations of Thomas Jane
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
